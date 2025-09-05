Jersey Shore Makes Travel + Leisure’s List of Best Places To Visit in September

The Jersey Shore earned recognition on Travel + Leisure's worldwide top 21 September destinations. The magazine praised its 90-mile stretch of sand and warm waters that draw visitors each fall.

Among global picks released this week, three coastal towns stand out: Atlantic City, Wildwood, and Cape May. Each brings its own charm to the shoreline.

Atlantic City's famous boardwalk shines with Steel Pier attractions and night spots. Just down the coast, Wildwood plans its Thunder Over the Waves Airshow for Sept. 5-6. Spectators will watch military aircraft zip through the sky while stunt pilots twist and turn above the waves.

A two-mile stretch of fun runs through Wildwood. Water slides splash next to twisting coasters, while game arcades light up the night. Unlike many beach spots, these attractions stay open as autumn approaches.

In Cape May, 600 Victorian structures paint a picture of the past. Visitors split time between sand and streets lined with ornate buildings from another era.

The Virginia Hotel caught the magazine's eye with its fall beach package, running until Oct. 13. Guests get a seaside tent setup one block away, complete with seats, a table, cooler, plus $50 to spend at the hotel.

The oldest beach resort in America, Congress Hall, still stands proud. While keeping its classic seaside charm, modern updates make stays comfortable for today's guests.

As summer crowds thin out, the shore comes alive in a different way. Warm ocean temps last through late September, stretching beach season past summer's end.

September brings peaceful walks and open tables at local spots. Most places keep summer hours all month long.