Morris County Plans 24th Annual 9/11 Memorial Service with FDNY Survivor Speaker

On September 7, 2025, at 6 p.m., Morris County will hold its 24th annual 9/11 remembrance service. FDNY firefighter Rudy Sanfilippo, who survived the South Tower collapse, will tell his story.

The ceremony takes place at 460 West Hanover Avenue, where steel beams, airplane debris, and building pieces bring that day to life. The memorial combines remnants from the World Trade Center, Flight 93, and the Pentagon in a moving tribute.

First responders kick off the ceremony with a powerful procession. Bagpipes play as police, firefighters, and emergency teams walk together. Then comes the emotional reading of 64 names - each one a local resident lost that tragic morning.

Rev. George Dredden offers opening prayers. As darkness settles in, candles glow to remember those who perished.

Water cascades under four bridges at the memorial's heart. Bronze plaques list local victims' names, while the space pays tribute to all 3,000 people who died that day.

Every year, this gathering brings together emergency workers, local leaders, and community members. People unable to attend can watch live on the county's Facebook page.

Free shuttle service runs from 340 West Hanover Avenue's parking area to the memorial. The service happens rain or shine.

Three twisted steel beams from Ground Zero stand tall at the site. This peaceful space lets visitors reflect on how that morning changed everything.