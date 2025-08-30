Morristown Medical Center Leads NJ Heart Care With Nearly 7,000 Procedures

With an impressive 6,906 heart procedures completed last year, Morristown Medical Center stands at the top of New Jersey's cardiac care providers. The data, tracked by NJBIZ Leads & Data Center, shows their strong performance.

The staff tackled 1,360 open-heart operations and carried out 1,883 PCI treatments in 2023. These numbers pushed them past other major medical facilities in the state.

Close behind, Neptune's Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center finished with 5,868 procedures. Their teams worked through 780 open-heart cases while treating 1,729 patients with PCI methods.

New Brunswick's Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital secured third place. Their doctors completed 3,880 cardiac cases, with 735 involving open-heart work. Short, direct care saved lives.

Two more facilities round out the top spots. Hackensack University Medical Center finished 3,609 procedures, tackling 744 open heart cases. In Pomona, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center's Mainland Campus handled 3,560 total procedures, including 255 open-heart operations.

Not all centers focus on surgical solutions. JFK University Medical Center managed 3,348 cardiac cases without open-heart surgery. RWJBarnabas Health Community Medical Center took on 1,911 procedures, staying clear of surgical cases.

The state health department gathered these stats from January to December 2023. Medical centers sent in reports about their work. The count includes tests, scheduled treatments, and quick responses to heart problems.