Celebrity Chef Morimoto Debuts High-End Japanese Steakhouse in Montclair, NJ

Iron Chef star Masaharu Morimoto opened MM by Morimoto in Montclair, New Jersey, this past July. The spot marks his first step into the Garden State's food scene.

"A lot of people have been asking me, 'Why New Jersey?' Morimoto said, per NJ Advance Media. "And I say, 'Why not New Jersey?' It's a really nice place. People don't have to travel in the city anymore to try my food."

The spot came to life when Montclair Hospitality Group's Luck Sarabhayavanija wanted to add sushi to his list of eateries. A chance meeting sparked the idea.

"We were thinking, should we collaborate with anyone? And I said, 'Why not go for the best?'" Sarabhayavanija said. "Chef Morimoto was No. 1 on our list."

Guests can taste hits from the chef's global kitchens: fresh sushi, tender wagyu, and rich black cod fill the menu. The meat selection shines with prime cuts: thick bone-in ribeye, classic New York strip, and prized Japanese A5 wagyu.

Set at 193 Glenridge Ave., the space mixes modern style with comfort. Guests can pick between the main room or the bar area, while screens show nature and art that catch the eye.

At 70, the chef has built quite a story. From his start on Japan's Iron Chef to his rise on the American show, he's now spread his skills across the world. His name graces spots from Morocco to Qatar, Mumbai to Mexico City, and of course, New York.