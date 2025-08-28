American Express Gives $8 Million To Save Historic U.S. Restaurants, Include Summit Diner

American Express paired with the National Trust for Historic Preservation to award $50,000 grants to 50 long-standing eateries across the U.S. this August. The funds stem from their restaurant support initiative, which has distributed $8 million to 180 food spots since 2020.

In New Jersey, the 96-year-old Summit Diner made the list. This downtown fixture, with its distinctive 1938 O'Mahony railcar build, has stayed in the Greberis family's hands since '64.

"What started as a pandemic response has grown into a movement to uplift the historic restaurants that shape our neighborhoods and connect generations through food," said Madge Thomas, American Express Head of Corporate Responsibility, per NJBiz.com.

Winners will get free access to the American Express-owned ResyOS platform for 12 months. This management tool adds value beyond the cash grant, helping spots streamline their operations.

The Summit still sports its original 1930s counter and menu board. Big names like Al Pacino, Meryl Streep, Jim Cramer, Jon Corzine, and Rex Ryan have pulled up a seat there over time.

Carol Quillen from the National Trust spoke about the program's impact. "These restaurants demonstrate the power that places hold. For generations, neighbors have gathered here, shared stories, made new connections, and enjoyed regional cuisine that often reflects our nation's global roots," she said.

Success stories like Ray's Luncheonette in Montclair show how the money makes a difference. Four years after getting funds, these spots can fix buildings, boost staff, and make their service better.