West Orange Jazz Festival Makes Its Return September 20 with Five-Time GRAMMY Nominee Bobby Sanabria

Music fills the air again at the Oskar Schindler Performing Arts Center. The 18th West Orange Jazz Festival returns on Sept. 20. Five-time GRAMMY nominee Bobby Sanabria takes center stage at this outdoor celebration, running from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. in West Orange, New Jersey.

The stage will pulse with Sanabria's Tres Magos group. Pianist Jackie Warren and bassist Kip Reed join forces with the acclaimed musician, blending Latin rhythms with jazz innovation. Their music has earned praise from critics across five GRAMMY nominations.

Radio star Monifa Brown steps in as host. Known for Saturday Evening Jazz and Hard Bop Café on WBGO, she'll guide crowds through the day's acts. At 1 p.m., kids get their own jazz moment: a free concert with drum wizard Jerome Jennings.

Music flows non-stop through the afternoon. The Rutgers University John Coltrane Ensemble starts at 2:15 p.m., with Dr. Anthony Branker at the helm. Next up: Riza Printup Trio at 3:15 p.m. The Matthew Whitaker Organ Trio brings their sound at 4:15 p.m.

As evening approaches, the Champian Fulton Trio takes the stage at 5:15 p.m. The Bruce Williams Quintet follows at 6:15 p.m. Bobby Sanabria & Tres Magos cap off the night with their set at 7:15 p.m.

Between sets, guests can sample treats from food trucks or sip drinks in the beer and wine garden. Local artists show their work while community groups share their stories. Bring blankets or chairs: you'll want to stay awhile.

Want in? Regular tickets cost $10. For guaranteed seats, VIP passes run $20. While kids can catch their show free, the main event needs tickets. Buy online or at the entrance.