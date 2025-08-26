Topgolf Set To Add 400 Jobs, Create New Entertainment Spot on Route 46 in Parsippany

Steel beams pierce the sky as North Jersey's first Topgolf takes shape on Route 46 East in Parsippany. When its doors open in 2026, the 67,500-square-foot site will bring 400 jobs to the area.

"We are excited to bring our family-friendly entertainment-focused venue to this town," Todd Waldo, Topgolf's director of real estate development, said at the June 5 groundbreaking to The Daily Record. "We are certain that this will create a regional destination for golf entertainment in the state."

Rising three stories high, the building will house 102 golf bays fitted with shot-tracking systems. Players can swing away in weather-safe spots that fit six people, complete with HD screens and full service.

Inside, guests will find a restaurant, bar, and spaces for group events. Outside, an open-air patio and rooftop deck await. Massive concrete columns now stand guard at the range's edge, soon to support 100-foot nets that will catch flying golf balls.

Based in Dallas, this company runs sites across three continents: more than 110 in total. This new spot marks their third in New Jersey, joining others in Edison and Mount Laurel.

This build fits into a bigger push to refresh Route 46. The site spans 10.5 acres, taking over what was once unused land along the busy road.

Mayor James Barberio sees this as key to the town's growth. New spots have sprung up nearby: a Chick-fil-A where Colony Plaza once stood, and a Wonder food hall in an old bank building.

Shree Parsippany Developers LLC owns much of the changing area, including Taco Bell, Outback Steakhouse, Days Inn, and the former Cerbo Lumber site.