NJ Drivers Face Hefty Fines for Passing Stopped School Buses

Breaking New Jersey's school bus laws comes at a steep cost - first-time offenders get slapped with $250 fines and five points on their license. These tough rules help keep kids safe during their bus rides to and from school.

Break these laws, and you'll pay the price. Repeat offenders could end up in jail, watch their insurance rates skyrocket, or do community service. The state doesn't mess around with these violations.

On roads with dividers, cars going the other way need to slow down to 10 mph when buses stop. These rules go way back to safety measures from the 1930s, when officials first started dealing with this issue.

Every August, Morris School District plans out bus routes. Parents can ask for different stops, but they have to use approved spots all year - and only if there's room on the bus.

Kids have to wear seatbelts - no exceptions. The rules are straightforward: stay in your seat, keep your arms inside, don't block the aisle. Since the 1998 Enhanced Safety Act, buses get regular safety checks.

New laws are in the works to make things even safer. Senate Bill S-3858 pushes for better training for drivers who work with special needs students. Another bill, A2180, might let approved school staff drive students in their own cars.

This push for bus safety isn't something new. After kids got hurt crossing streets back in the '30s, lawmakers got tough on cars passing buses. The rules have just gotten stricter over time.

Whether it's morning or afternoon, the rules don't change. Cars need to stop both ways until kids are safely across - unless there's a barrier between the lanes.

Getting those five points for passing a bus is no joke. Add that to other tickets, and you might lose your license. Plus, insurance companies usually jack up rates for offenders.