Man Caught Stealing $500 in Legos at Washington Township Target Self-Checkout

Police arrested a 20-year-old from Independence Township who took Lego sets worth $514.95 from a Washington Township Target. Using sneaky self-checkout tricks, he now faces third-degree theft charges in Morris County Superior Court.

The suspect hit the Highway 46 store four different times. Each time he visited, he skipped scanning multiple Lego boxes at self-service registers, leaving with unpaid merchandise.

After booking, authorities let him go with a complaint-summons until his court date. State law considers theft of items valued between $500 and $75,000 a third-degree offense.

This case follows several thefts at this location. Back in June 2025, police caught three others who stole $1,300 in merchandise in two separate incidents.

"We cannot continue operating these stores because theft and organized retail crime are threatening the safety of our team and guests, and contributing to unsustainable business performance," said Target in a statement to Patch.com.

Rising theft has forced Target to close multiple stores across the country. These shutdowns hit the company's profits hard, leading to CEO Brian Cornell's exit.

People charged with third-degree theft for the first time might get into diversion programs instead of jail. Normal penalties usually include probation and fines.

The store's problems reflect a worrying national trend. Big retailers face growing losses from both organized crime groups and individual thieves who become more daring each day.