Boonton Labor Day Weekend Carnival Brings Family Fun and Fireworks

Boonton’s annual Labor Day Weekend Carnival is set to bring four days of family fun, excitement, and tradition to the community. Taking place over Labor Day weekend, the event will feature classic carnival rides, thrilling games, and plenty of entertainment for all ages. From the Ferris wheel to fast-paced rides, the midway will be packed with attractions sure to delight both kids and adults.

Food lovers can look forward to an array of delicious carnival favorites, including funnel cakes, fried Oreos, sausage and peppers, cotton candy, and refreshing cold drinks. Local vendors and community groups will also be on hand, adding to the hometown charm.

In addition to rides and food, the carnival will host live music, raffles, and family-friendly entertainment throughout the weekend. Guests can also look forward to spectacular fireworks lighting up the night sky, creating the perfect holiday weekend atmosphere.

Held at Boonton High School, the carnival is organized by the Boonton Fire Department, with proceeds helping to support their vital community services. Whether you’re there for the rides, the food, or simply to spend time with family and friends, the Boonton Labor Day Weekend Carnival is the perfect way to celebrate summer’s last big holiday.