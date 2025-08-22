Enter to Win: Dead Mans Curve WILD HOT ROD WEEKEND



For the "Dead Man’s Curve Hild Hot Rod Weekend” Contest, enter between 5pm on Friday, August 22, 2025 and 5pm on Monday, August 25, 2025, by visiting wmtram.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to Dead Man’s Curve Wild Hot Rod Weekend at the Delta Mariott in Somerset. Tickets will be valid for one of the following dates of your choosing: August 28, 29, 30, or 31st. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $40.00. Up to one (1) prize winner will be selected as described. Courtesy of WMTR-AM & Dead Man’s Curve. WMTR's General Contest Rules apply.