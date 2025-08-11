Chubby Checker Receives Rock Hall Award at Concert

Chubby Checker doesn't have to wait to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, because he already received his trophy during a recent show in Des Plaines, Illinois.



According to Future Rock Legends, the award presentation was a surprise for those in attendance at the show. After Checker gave a brief speech, he then performed his iconic song "The Twist."



Future Rock Legends noted, "There isn't any precedent for an inductee publicly receiving their trophy away from the induction ceremony, particularly three months prior to the event. Rock Hall production cameras were on hand to record Chubby's speech from the stage after he accepted his trophy."



This was the first year Checker was nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Who Else Will Miss The Rock Hall 2025 Ceremony Along With Chubby Checker?

In June, Carole Kaye announced she will be skipping the 2025 Rock Hall induction ceremony. Kaye, a legendary session bassist, is being honored with the Musical Excellence Award.



In a since-deleted post on Facebook (but reported by Variety), Kaye's big issue has to do with being included in the popular session musician group, "The Wrecking Crew," which is a term she has long disliked. She noted, "I was never a ‘wrecker’ at all. That’s a terrible, insulting name."



Kaye also added that the Rock Hall ceremony "wasn’t something that reflects the work that Studio Musicians do and did in the golden era of the 1960s Recording Hits."

When is the Rock Hall 2025 Induction Ceremony?