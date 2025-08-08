Things To Do in New Jersey This Weekend: August 8-August 10

From classic fair fun to cultural festivals and live music, New Jersey's weekend lineup is full of summer fun. Head to the Middlesex County Fair, celebrate Italian heritage at the IAATO Italian Festival, or unwind with dinner and tunes at the Vasa Park Summer Music Series.

Middlesex County Fair

What: Annual celebration with carnival rides, exhibits, and shows

Annual celebration with carnival rides, exhibits, and shows When: Monday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday

through Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday Where: Middlesex County Fairgrounds, 655 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick

Middlesex County Fairgrounds, 655 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick Cost: Early Bird savings available through Aug. 3. Regular daily admission is $10 for adults and $4 for seniors (65+) and children (3-10), with children under 2 admitted free. Week-long passes are also Early-Bird priced at $50 for adults and $20 for seniors and children.

The 87th Annual Middlesex County Fair boasts a rich history that dates back to 1938. Since settling at this site in 1965, it has become one of the Garden State's most beloved summer traditions. Fairgoers can look forward to carnival rides, exhibits, the Canine Stars stunt dog show, live entertainment, home arts displays, agricultural showcases, and more.

The 49th Anniversary IAATO Italian Festival

What: Carnival rides, classic games, and live music for all ages

Carnival rides, classic games, and live music for all ages When: Wednesday, Aug. 6 t hrough Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

hrough Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Where: Joe Palaia Park, 200 Whalepond Road, Oakhurst

Joe Palaia Park, 200 Whalepond Road, Oakhurst Cost: Free admission; items are available for purchase

The Italian American Association of the Township of Ocean (IAATO)'s annual festival, a beloved tradition, features thrilling carnival rides, classic games, live music, cooking demonstrations, and a wide variety of delicious Italian food and desserts. Fireworks will light up the sky on the night of Friday, Aug. 8, with a rain date scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 9.

Vasa Park Friday Night Dinner Summer Music Series

What: Live entertainment and great food

Live entertainment and great food When: Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Where: Vasa Park, 93 Wolfe Road, Budd Lake

Vasa Park, 93 Wolfe Road, Budd Lake Cost: Free admission; food and beverages available for purchase

The Vasa Park Friday Night Dinner Summer Music Series offers an evening of great food and live entertainment. Whether you're joining for dinner or just stopping by to enjoy the music, it's a perfect way to kick off the weekend. Dinner reservations are recommended by calling 973-691-8383, option six. The featured performer for Aug. 8 is Peter Dee, bringing lively tunes to the scenic setting at Vasa Park.

Other Events

Whether you're looking to dance the weekend away, enjoy a festive night by the water, or catch a family movie under the stars, New Jersey's summer lineup has you covered.