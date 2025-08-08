Things To Do in New Jersey This Weekend: August 8-August 10
From classic fair fun to cultural festivals and live music, New Jersey’s weekend lineup is full of summer fun. Head to the Middlesex County Fair, celebrate Italian heritage at the…
From classic fair fun to cultural festivals and live music, New Jersey's weekend lineup is full of summer fun. Head to the Middlesex County Fair, celebrate Italian heritage at the IAATO Italian Festival, or unwind with dinner and tunes at the Vasa Park Summer Music Series.
Middlesex County Fair
- What: Annual celebration with carnival rides, exhibits, and shows
- When: Monday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday
- Where: Middlesex County Fairgrounds, 655 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick
- Cost: Early Bird savings available through Aug. 3. Regular daily admission is $10 for adults and $4 for seniors (65+) and children (3-10), with children under 2 admitted free. Week-long passes are also Early-Bird priced at $50 for adults and $20 for seniors and children.
The 87th Annual Middlesex County Fair boasts a rich history that dates back to 1938. Since settling at this site in 1965, it has become one of the Garden State's most beloved summer traditions. Fairgoers can look forward to carnival rides, exhibits, the Canine Stars stunt dog show, live entertainment, home arts displays, agricultural showcases, and more.
The 49th Anniversary IAATO Italian Festival
- What: Carnival rides, classic games, and live music for all ages
- When: Wednesday, Aug. 6 through Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Where: Joe Palaia Park, 200 Whalepond Road, Oakhurst
- Cost: Free admission; items are available for purchase
The Italian American Association of the Township of Ocean (IAATO)'s annual festival, a beloved tradition, features thrilling carnival rides, classic games, live music, cooking demonstrations, and a wide variety of delicious Italian food and desserts. Fireworks will light up the sky on the night of Friday, Aug. 8, with a rain date scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 9.
Vasa Park Friday Night Dinner Summer Music Series
- What: Live entertainment and great food
- When: Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Where: Vasa Park, 93 Wolfe Road, Budd Lake
- Cost: Free admission; food and beverages available for purchase
The Vasa Park Friday Night Dinner Summer Music Series offers an evening of great food and live entertainment. Whether you're joining for dinner or just stopping by to enjoy the music, it's a perfect way to kick off the weekend. Dinner reservations are recommended by calling 973-691-8383, option six. The featured performer for Aug. 8 is Peter Dee, bringing lively tunes to the scenic setting at Vasa Park.
Other Events
Whether you're looking to dance the weekend away, enjoy a festive night by the water, or catch a family movie under the stars, New Jersey's summer lineup has you covered.
- Lion Heart Music Fest: Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, from noon to 2 a.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Paradise Lakes Campground, 500 Paradise Drive, Hammonton
- Stars & Stripes Summer Celebration: Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. at The Boatyard, 2200 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin
- Movies on the Beach: Moana 2: Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Seaside Heights Boardwalk, Seaside Heights