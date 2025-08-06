Spirit Halloween Takes Over 1,500 Empty Stores Nationwide, Sets Up 35 New Jersey Locations

Spirit Halloween plans to fill more than 1,500 vacant spots across North America in 2025. The retailer, based in Egg Harbor Township, will open 35 stores in New Jersey starting this August.

Empty shops left by failed businesses will transform into seasonal stores. Former Bed Bath & Beyond, Rite Aid, Party City, and Big Lots sites will get a spooky makeover. Mall owners welcome these short-term tenants during the fall rush.

The seasonal push needs 50,000 workers. Shops start welcoming customers in August and stay open until Nov. 1. Shelves will burst with masks, outfits, spooky decor, and party supplies.

New Jersey's big towns — Cherry Hill, Paramus, and Woodbridge — will host these pop-ups. The state's new spots take over:

Five old Party City spots

Four past Rite Aid buildings

Three empty Bed Bath & Beyond sites

Two former Big Lots spaces

Two old Joann Fabrics shops

Halloween spending hit $11.6 billion in 2024, according to retail experts. While lower than 2023's peak of $12.2 billion, it tops every year since 2005. Shoppers still splash out big on spooky stuff.

Want to find a store? Check Spirit Halloween's website map. While you can buy online year-round, brick-and-mortar shops only run during fall months.

Supply snags forced them to skip the main store launch party in Egg Harbor this summer. Next year should bring back this big event, which pulls in thousands of early-bird shoppers hunting for new items.