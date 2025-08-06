Celebrate 60 Years of Jazz at Newark Museum’s Iconic ‘Jazz in the Garden’ Event

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 17: Bill Charlap speaks during the Jazz At Lincoln Center Gala: Celebrating Tony Bennett at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 17, 2024 in New York City.

A milestone jazz event hits the Newark Museum of Art this August. The 60th Jazz in the Garden brings Grammy winner Bill Charlap and local star Antoinette Montague to the stage on Aug. 9. Music fills the air from 5 p.m. for three straight hours.

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 27: Vocalist Antoinette Montague performs at the Duke Ellington 115th Birthday commemoration on April 27, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

The night starts with Charlap's group. David Wong handles bass while Kenny Washington keeps time on drums. Time magazine wrote per New Jersey Stage: "Bill Charlap approaches a song the way a lover approaches his beloved."

At the keys, Charlap brings world-class skill. His work with Tony Bennett earned him a 2016 GRAMMY. His music has flowed alongside giants like Phil Woods and Wynton Marsalis.

When 6:30 strikes, Montague takes control with The Great City of Newark Allstars Experience. Fresh off winning the 2024 Jazz Journalists Jazz Hero award, she leads a stellar band. Brandon McCune plays piano, Melissa Slocum works the bass, Sir Earl Grice sits at drums, and AC Lincoln taps the rhythm. Guest artist Danny Mixon adds extra magic to the mix.

From Blue Note to Birdland, Montague's voice has filled famous halls. Her music has crossed oceans to Israel, Russia, and South Korea. She added her touch to the GRAMMY-nominated Vox Humana.

Want in? Adults pay $40, while members and students get a $5 break at $35. Your ticket includes a drink, and food stands will serve throughout the show. Find your spot in the garden at 49 Washington St.

This concert adds to the museum's rich story: 115 years of bringing art to life. Inside sit over 300,000 pieces, placing it among America's top dozen collections.