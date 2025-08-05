State Theatre NJ Reveals Six Tony-Winning Shows for 2025-26 Season

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – JANUARY 22: The cast of Mrs Doubtfire perform on stage during The National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals red carpet at the AO Arena. The show will air on January 27th on BBC One and iPlayer.

Six Tony Award winners will light up State Theatre New Jersey's stage during its 2025-26 Broadway series. Starting this November with Mrs. Doubtfire, the shows run until summer's end. Ticket sales have begun.

Stereophonic stands out as 2024's most decorated production. The show shattered records with 13 Tony nominations and took home five awards: an achievement unmatched that season.

Most seats cost between $46 and $120. Smart buyers can save cash: pick two shows for 10% off, or stack up three or more for a 15% discount.

Season pass holders save with 20% off tickets. They also get first choice of seats, no-cost ticket changes, and half-price drinks at shows. A special service line helps them skip the wait.

The curtain rises with Mrs. Doubtfire as November starts. That same month, Richard Thomas brings Mark Twain Tonight! to life. Winter warms up with Kinky Boots in February, while March welcomes the groundbreaking Stereophonic.

When spring arrives, The Music Man marches in. Audiences will sing along to classics like "Seventy-Six Trombones" and "Till There Was You." The final bow goes to Monty Python's Spamalot, mixing laughs with unforgettable tunes.

Extra shows pack the schedule tight. ELF The Musical spreads holiday cheer, while RENT in Concert adds rock-opera flair. Sarah Brightman plans a winter spectacular, and Mandy Patinkin's JUKEBOX promises pure entertainment.

As New Jersey's biggest arts venue, this theater has drawn millions since 1988. Each year, it adds $18 million to New Brunswick's growth.