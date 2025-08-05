Rod Stewart’s AI Concert Tribute Shows Ozzy Osbourne with Late Music Stars

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND – JUNE 29: (EDITOR’S NOTE: EDITORIAL USE ONLY – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE) Rod Stewart performs onstage during day five of the Glastonbury Festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 29, 2025 in Glastonbury, England. Established by Michael Eavis in 1970, Glastonbury has grown into the UK’s largest music festival, drawing over 200,000 fans to enjoy performances across more than 100 stages. In 2026, the festival will take a fallow year, a planned pause to allow the Worthy Farm site time to rest and recover.

During his "One Last Time" tour stop in Alpharetta, Georgia, Rod Stewart shocked fans with AI-created images showing Ozzy Osbourne hanging out with music legends who have passed away.

The eye-catching display showed the metal icon, who died at 76 on July 22, in digital photos with Prince, Tina Turner, and Freddie Mercury. Misty clouds floated behind them. "Bye, bye Ozzy. Sleep well, my friend. I'll see you up there — later rather than sooner."

As Stewart performed "Forever Young," the screens showed computer-made images of Osbourne with Kurt Cobain, George Michael, and Michael Jackson. The Black Sabbath singer also appeared alongside Tupac Shakur, Bob Marley, and Whitney Houston in the digital showcase.

Stewart first showed the tribute in Charlotte on July 29, shortly after Osbourne's death. Fans took to social media with mixed reactions about the AI display.

People online mainly argued about two things: Was it too soon? And was using AI to recreate dead artists okay? Some thought it was a heartfelt tribute, while others saw it as a cheap publicity stunt using deceased performers' images.

The rock stars had performed together in the past. Now, the AI tribute continues as Stewart moves through his North American tour stops.

In the tech-created display, XXXTentacion and Aaliyah show up, with Osbourne holding a selfie stick. Amy Winehouse joins the rotating group of images hovering above the crowd.