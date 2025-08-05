ContestsEvents
Piano Man Calls Own HBO Documentary ‘Boring,’ Daughter Says

Billy Joel’s honest take on his HBO Max documentary caught people off guard when his daughter Alexa Ray quoted him saying “I’m kind of bored by it because it’s a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 09: Billy Joel performs at Allegiant Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Billy Joel's honest take on his HBO Max documentary caught people off guard when his daughter Alexa Ray quoted him saying "I'm kind of bored by it because it's a lot about me and I get sick of me," per ABC News.

"Billy Joel: And So It Goes" comes in two parts on HBO Max, following his performances, backstage moments, and personal talks. Emmy-winning directors Susan Lacy and Jessica Levin put the film together, with Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman handling production.

Talking about her dad's down-to-earth attitude, Alexa Ray described someone who isn't caught up in celebrity. "You know my father is really funny because [he's] like the most self-effacing person on the planet right? He never buys in his own hype," she said.

Even with critics loving it and fans buzzing, the musician just waves off the attention. "He's not a typical, like narcissistic guy in the spotlight — he just does not buy into any of it — he's a true artist," his daughter shared.

The documentary, coming out in July 2025, follows the life events that sparked his music. It's one of the standout music films this year.

While the documentary wraps up, Joel keeps fans entertained by posting old concert videos. He's recently shared his Wembley Arena show from 1984 and hits like "Piano Man," "The Longest Time," and "Zanzibar."

"He's so deeply introverted, he's really actually a shy person," Alexa Ray mentioned, revealing a side of Joel that most people don't get to see.

Using decades of never-before-seen footage, the film follows Joel's journey from his New York suburbs to global fame, showing both his performances and personal life.

