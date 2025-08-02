WMTR’s 2025 Virtual Car Show

Once again WMTR is gearing you up for some of New Jersey's biggest car shows with our very own VIRTUAL car show!

If you are looking for the opportunity to show off a car that you are proud of, this is it. All submissions will be displayed in a virtual gallery for anyone to see, showcasing the best vintage cars owned by our listeners. Submit your car between August 4th and August 10th. Listeners can then vote on which car is their favorite. Think yours can compete? Encourage your friends and family to vote for your car in our contest! Anybody can come view our website to vote hourly on their favorite car between Monday, August 11th and Sunday, August 24th.

Voting will be closed at the end of the day on Sunday, August 24th, and the person with the highest number of votes will be selected as our winner! All it takes is one simple photo to get the chance to win some amazing prizes and become a winner of one of WMTR’s new traditions. Plus, it will allow others to get to see the hard work that goes into making these classic cars look just as great as they did brand-new. Submit a photo today!

Our winner will receive a prize pack courtesy of WMTR & Dead Man's Curve including tickets to Dead Man's Curve one-day during the weekend of August 29th - August 31st & must be picked up at their Will Call Window.

Enter below! If you have any difficulties submitting a photo, please email Promotions & Marketing Director Mike Bufis at michael.bufis@bbgi.com.

POWERED BY: