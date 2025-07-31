Original Foreigner Singer Lou Gramm Joins Eight-Show East Coast Tour

NASHVILLE, TN – OCTOBER 11: Lou Gramm performs at the Paradise Artists Party during day 3 of the IEBA 2016 Conference on October 11, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for IEBA)

Rock icon Lou Gramm will team up with Foreigner this winter, joining the band for their December 2025 Foreigner 4 Deluxe Tour. The eight-show run kicks off December 3 in Port Chester, New York.

The reunion comes at a meaningful time as founding guitarist Mick Jones steps away from touring following his Parkinson's diagnosis in early 2024. "I want to help fly the flag for the band — the original band, and the current band right now — in these waning moments... I want to be out there as one of the original members to wave the flag," Gramm said per Beyond the Vibe podcast.

The December shows add another chapter to Gramm's occasional appearances since leaving in 1990. The concerts support the upcoming September 12 release of Foreigner 4 Deluxe, a massive five-disc set featuring remastered tracks and unreleased material from their six-million-selling album.

Current vocalist Luis Maldonado will split singing duties with Gramm. Fans can look forward to the mega-hits that dominated radio during their heyday - "Juke Box Hero," "Hot Blooded," and "Double Vision."

The band plays Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania on December 7. Tickets range from $49.50 to $89.50, going on sale July 11, 2025.

The chemistry between Jones and Gramm created numerous hits, landing them spots in the 2013 Songwriters Hall of Fame. Though their relationship weathered creative differences and business disputes, they've managed to reconnect over the years.

The tour wraps up in Williamsport, Pennsylvania on December 13. While previous reunions featuring original members have excited fans, health challenges have made these special shows increasingly rare.