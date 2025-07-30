New Jersey State Fair Kicks Off August 1 With Fresh Attractions and Cheaper Tickets

Starting Aug. 1, the New Jersey State Fair returns to Sussex County. The 10-day event runs through Aug. 9, with the new Red Rooster Pub and $5 opening day tickets drawing crowds to the grounds.

At dawn, Brian Sayre steps into his father's shoes, making the first rooster call: a task his dad Aldo did for ten years before passing. Gates stay open from noon to 10 p.m. weekdays, with weekend hours starting two hours earlier.

"Our maintenance crew is the best. With all that goes on, it takes a dedicated crew to keep it going," said Joan Smith, president of the Sussex County Farm and Horse Show Association, according to the NJ Herald.

The Sussex County Fairgrounds at 37 Plains Road in Augusta expects over 200,000 visitors. Quick buyers can grab tickets at 20% off until July 31. Kids pay $4, adults $12, and seniors $8.

On Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 5, the grounds turn quiet from noon to 2 p.m. for guests with autism. Throughout each day, Oscar the Robot wanders the paths, stopping to chat with fairgoers.

Big shows need extra tickets this year. Cars crash at the Demolition Derby Aug. 3-4. Monster trucks thunder through Aug. 5-6. Engines roar at the Championship Pulling Series Aug. 7. Bulls buck under the lights Aug. 2 at 7 p.m.

Fresh food fills the farmers market daily. Animals fill the barns. Cows line up for milking shows. Sweet tooths can taste NJ's finest cheesecakes after judges pick winners on Aug. 8 at 2 p.m.

Service members flash their IDs for free entry on August 6: that's Military and Police/Fire/EMS Day. The next day, seniors 60-plus get in for just $4.

The fair's roots stretch to 1919, when horses gathered in Branchville. By buying naming rights from Cherry Hill in 1999, it became the official New Jersey State Fair.