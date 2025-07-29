Ringo Starr Returns to Studio with Producer T Bone Burnett Following Country Album Success

Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr is back in the studio with T Bone Burnett, just months after their country album "Look Up" was released in January 2025. The two first connected during a casual party in Los Angeles back in 2022.

"Just the support we've had from all of you has been great," Starr said.

For their first collaboration, Burnett produced nine of the eleven songs. The album featured guest appearances from Billy Strings, Larkin Poe, and Alison Krauss, with additional contributions from Lucius and Molly Tuttle.

This project represents Starr's first dive into country music in 50 years. The new music builds on his earlier country-influenced songs like "What Goes On," the country cover "Act Naturally," and his classic "Beaucoups of Blues."

Fans can catch Starr live beginning September 10 in Chicago. He'll be touring with the All-Starr Band for 18 shows, ending in Las Vegas on September 27. The tour includes a special appearance at Kentucky's Bourbon & Beyond festival.

The current All-Starr Band features Steve Lukather and Colin Hay up front. Warren Ham handles saxophone, while Hamish Stuart, Gregg Bissonette, and Buck Johnson complete the lineup.

The All-Starr Band has been entertaining audiences since 1989. Their shows blend hits from each member's musical background - a successful formula that's endured through many band changes.

What began as a small Peace and Love birthday gathering in 2008 has evolved into a global celebration. Every July 7, fans and musicians come together to celebrate Starr's birthday.