Frank Zappa’s ‘One Size Fits All’ Gets 50th Anniversary Box Set Release

Josh Faiola

6th June 1969: Frank Zappa (1940 – 1993), lead singer with the Mothers of Invention, rehearsing for a concert at the Royal Albert Hall during his European tour.

 (Photo by Ron Case/Keystone/Getty Images)

A huge five-disc collection of Frank Zappa's 1975 masterpiece "One Size Fits All" comes out September 26, 2025 through Zappa Records/UMe.

Fans will get four CDs plus a Blu-ray Audio disc featuring the new remaster. Craig Parker Adams handled the 2024 mixes, while unreleased studio recordings and different takes complete the package.

The album reached No. 26 on Billboard's Top LPs & Tape chart in '75. This twentieth album was Zappa's fourteenth time working with The Mothers of Invention.

Rare finds appear in this collection, including a full concert from Rotterdam's Sports Palace Ahoy recorded September 28, 1974. Two bonus tracks from Sweden's Gothenburg Concert Hall fill out the live recordings.

The original album came together between August '74 and April '75 across three studios. The band recorded at LA's Record Plant and Paramount Studios, with extra work done at Caribou Studios up in Colorado.

The amazing lineup included Napoleon Murphy Brock on sax and vocals, while George Duke handled the keys. Tom Fowler played bass as Chester Thompson kept the beat and Ruth Underwood worked percussion. "San Ber'dino" got spiced up with guest appearances by Captain Beefheart and Johnny 'Guitar' Watson.

These busy sessions created enough material to end up on other albums. Tracks showed up later on "Bongo Fury," "Studio Tan," "Sleep Dirt," "Them Or Us," and the massive "Läther."

When Fowler broke his hand during touring, James Youman jumped in to play bass on "Can't Afford No Shoes."

At Audio Mechanics, John Polito will handle the final mastering in 2025. He'll combine new mixes with original recordings, working directly from The Vault's master tapes.

Josh FaiolaEditor
