ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Falcon Diner Becomes Camden County’s Only 24-Hour Restaurant

At midnight on July 14, the Falcon Diner in Brooklawn started serving meals nonstop. It’s now the sole round-the-clock eatery in Camden County and just the 16th across New Jersey….

Jim Mayhew
Falcon Diner//Facebook

At midnight on July 14, the Falcon Diner in Brooklawn started serving meals nonstop. It's now the sole round-the-clock eatery in Camden County and just the 16th across New Jersey.

While other spots cut back their hours, this local fixture made a bold switch. Staff told NJ Advance Media that guests kept asking for late-night options.

The spot sits right where Route 130 meets Brooklawn Circle. New management took over in 2024: the same folks who run Swedesboro Diner.

Back in 2024, the current team bought what used to be the Empire Diner. They gave it a fresh identity as Falcon while keeping its prime spot on the circle.

All-night spots face tough odds in New Jersey these days. West Orange lost the Americana Diner this March, adding to a growing list of closures. Time was when the state had all-night spots on nearly every corner.

The casualties keep mounting. Wall Township's Roadside closed its doors. Hainesport's Diamond went dark. Somerdale said goodbye to Starview in 2024. Southampton's Red Lion, Parsippany's Empire, and the Cherry Hill spot all shut down in 2023.

Staff shortages hit hard. Food costs shot up. COVID-19 left its mark. Yet while others cut back, Falcon Diner pushes ahead with more hours, not fewer.

Now just a few spots stay open all night across the state. Most switched to shorter days after 2020, making these rare 24-hour holdouts vital for night owls seeking a hot meal.

DinersLocal News
Jim MayhewWriter
Related Stories
New Jersey Towns Put Up Cameras To Catch Illegal Parking
Local NewsNew Jersey Towns Put Up Cameras To Catch Illegal ParkingJim Mayhew
Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker of Blink-182 perform at The Forum
Local NewsSea Hear Now Festival Coming Back to Asbury Park With Blink-182, Hozier as HeadlinersJim Mayhew
Things To Do in New Jersey This Weekend: July 25-July 27
Local NewsThings To Do in New Jersey This Weekend: July 25-July 27Jennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect