Falcon Diner Becomes Camden County’s Only 24-Hour Restaurant

At midnight on July 14, the Falcon Diner in Brooklawn started serving meals nonstop. It's now the sole round-the-clock eatery in Camden County and just the 16th across New Jersey.

While other spots cut back their hours, this local fixture made a bold switch. Staff told NJ Advance Media that guests kept asking for late-night options.

The spot sits right where Route 130 meets Brooklawn Circle. New management took over in 2024: the same folks who run Swedesboro Diner.

Back in 2024, the current team bought what used to be the Empire Diner. They gave it a fresh identity as Falcon while keeping its prime spot on the circle.

All-night spots face tough odds in New Jersey these days. West Orange lost the Americana Diner this March, adding to a growing list of closures. Time was when the state had all-night spots on nearly every corner.

The casualties keep mounting. Wall Township's Roadside closed its doors. Hainesport's Diamond went dark. Somerdale said goodbye to Starview in 2024. Southampton's Red Lion, Parsippany's Empire, and the Cherry Hill spot all shut down in 2023.

Staff shortages hit hard. Food costs shot up. COVID-19 left its mark. Yet while others cut back, Falcon Diner pushes ahead with more hours, not fewer.