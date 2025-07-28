Led Zeppelin Marks ‘Physical Graffiti’ 50th Anniversary with New Live EP Release

16th September 1970: Three of the four members of British heavy rock group Led Zeppelin in Embankment Gardens, London. They pushed the Beatles down to number two, taking the Best British Group award at the Melody Maker Pop Polls today at the Savoy Hotel. They are, from left to right; singer Robert Plant, guitarist Jimmy Page and drummer John Bonham.

Rock legends Led Zeppelin will drop a new Live EP this September 12, celebrating 50 years since "Physical Graffiti" hit the music scene. The release features powerful, live performances from their memorable shows at Earl's Court and Knebworth.

Fans can pick up the EP in three formats - vinyl, CD, or digital download. The tracks showcase powerful renditions of "In My Time Of Dying" and "Trampled Under Foot" from their '75 Earl's Court shows. The set closes with intense versions of "Sick Again" and "Kashmir" recorded at Knebworth in '79.

"We just did what we felt like doing. It goes from one extreme to another but at same time it's very evident that it's Zeppelin... I love this album—it does work as a double album," said Robert Plant per Riffology.

The band's groundbreaking sixth album landed in American stores on February 24, 1975. The massive double LP went platinum seventeen times over. While it topped the UK charts at number one, it reached number three in the US.

Earl's Court came alive as 85,000 fans packed five consecutive shows. The huge Knebworth show was one of their last UK performances before they called it quits in 1980.

Fans can also get their hands on the amped-up 50th Anniversary version of the 2015 Deluxe Edition. This three-record collection includes the Companion Audio disc and a new poster. Guitar legend Jimmy Page personally oversaw the remastering of each track.

The original album runs over 80 minutes across four vinyl sides. From heavy rock to gentle folk tunes, songs like "Custard Pie," "Bron-Yr-Aur," and "Kashmir" show off their musical diversity.