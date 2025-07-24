Things To Do in New Jersey This Weekend: July 25-July 27

New Jersey's final July weekend offers a dynamic mix of craft brews, bold body art, and family fun. Whether you're sipping local beer at Summer Brew Fest, exploring tattoo culture at Asbury Tattoo Fest, or enjoying classic fair attractions at the Morris County 4-H Fair, there's no shortage of unique experiences. With major concerts and cultural events statewide, New Jersey's weekend events offer plenty of summer energy and entertainment.

Summer Brew Fest

What: Indoor celebration of New Jersey's beer scene

Indoor celebration of New Jersey's beer scene When: Friday, July 25, 2025, at 6 p.m.

Friday, July 25, 2025, at 6 p.m. Where: Cateret PAC, 46 Washington Ave., Carteret

Cateret PAC, 46 Washington Ave., Carteret Cost: $40 — all-in pricing

Summer Brew Fest at the Carteret PAC is your go-to indoor celebration of New Jersey's craft beer scene. Featuring over 40 handcrafted brews from 15 top Garden State breweries, it's the perfect place to sip seasonal favorites, meet the Brewmasters, and explore local artisan goods. Enjoy delicious summer bites and, weather permitting, unwind on the Rooftop Lounge with family and friends.

Asbury Tattoo Fest

What: Weekend of ink, art, and excitement

Weekend of ink, art, and excitement When: Friday, July 25, 2025, from 2 p.m. to midnight; Saturday, July 26, 2025, noon to midnight; and Sunday, July 27, 2025, from noon to 8 p.m.

Friday, July 25, 2025, from 2 p.m. to midnight; Saturday, July 26, 2025, noon to midnight; and Sunday, July 27, 2025, from noon to 8 p.m. Where: Ocean Place Resort & Spa, 1 Ocean Blvd., Long Branch

Ocean Place Resort & Spa, 1 Ocean Blvd., Long Branch Cost: $33.77 General Admission, $28.45 Advance Sale — ends July 25, 2025, and $108.39 VIP Weekend Pass

Get ready for a weekend of ink, art, and excitement at Asbury Tattoo Fest 2025, held at the Ocean Place Resort & Spa. This high-energy celebration brings together top tattoo artists from around the globe for live tattooing, contests, burlesque performances, sideshows, and more. Whether you're a dedicated collector or simply curious, it's the perfect chance to explore tattoo culture up close.

Morris County 4-H Fair

What: Family-friendly highlight of the summer

Family-friendly highlight of the summer When: Friday, July 25, 2025, from 2 to 8 p.m. — a special sensory-friendly experience will be offered from noon to 2 p.m.; Saturday, July 26, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, July 27, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, July 25, 2025, from 2 to 8 p.m. — a special sensory-friendly experience will be offered from noon to 2 p.m.; Saturday, July 26, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, July 27, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: High View Farms, 416 Sand Shore Road, Mount Olive

High View Farms, 416 Sand Shore Road, Mount Olive Cost: Suggested donation of $5 per vehicle

The Morris County 4‑H Fair is a free, family-friendly highlight of the summer at High View Farms in Mount Olive. Visitors can meet farm animals, explore hands-on exhibits in art, science, crafts, and agriculture, and experience monster truck and tractor rides, live entertainment, face painting, and local vendors. The fair also features club presentations, animal shows, demonstration booths, and engaging activities designed to inspire, educate, and showcase the talents of young 4‑H members and community partners.

Other Events

New Jersey is buzzing with entertainment as the last weekend of July delivers something for everyone. From high-energy concerts to vibrant cultural festivals, it's the perfect time to soak in the sounds, flavors, and excitement of summer: