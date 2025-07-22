ContestsEvents
NJ Breakfast Favorite 'Salt Pepper Ketchup' Goes Mobile: Expands Menu, Doubles Weekend Bookings

A popular sandwich maker in Hawthorne, New Jersey, closed its doors to hit the road. Salt Pepper Ketchups witched to a food truck after its weekend events doubled. Now they roll…

Jim Mayhew
A popular sandwich maker in Hawthorne, New Jersey, closed its doors to hit the road. Salt Pepper Ketchups witched to a food truck after its weekend events doubled. Now they roll between beer spots and local markets in North Jersey.

"I loved the brick-and-mortar, but doing these pop-ups and festivals helped me get to these markets that I couldn't get to on a regular basis," said Rey De Le Cruz per nj.com.

The business started during COVID times and shot up fast. Within five years, their breakfast sandwiches ranked second best in New Jersey, according to NJ.com.

As time went on, they added new items. Wings sizzled next to hot empanadas. Cheesesteaks and burgers joined the mix. Word spread, and soon calls poured in from events, private groups, and local markets.

These days, you'll spot their truck at Ghost Hawk Brewing in Clifton. They stop at Weehawken's market, swing by Montclair's brewery, and park at Glenbrook in Morristown. Social media tells fans where to find them next.

TV took notice too. Their chopped cheese sandwich got its moment in the spotlight on Showtime's Desus & Mero.

At first, De Le Cruz ran both the store and truck. Soon the truck's schedule burst at the seams. Weekend slots filled up fast, with multiple stops each day.

This switch shows how food service keeps changing. Rather than wait for hungry folks to come to them, they now bring their tasty bites straight to the crowds.

Jim Mayhew
