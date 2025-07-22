Elton John’s ‘Diamonds’ Reaches 400-Week Mark on UK Albums Chart

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 11: Elton John performs onstage during the 2024 A Year in TIME dinner at Current at Chelsea Piers on December 11, 2024 in New York City.

Elton John's greatest hits collection "Diamonds" just reached an incredible milestone - 400 weeks on the UK Official Albums Chart. None of his other albums have ever stayed on the charts this long.

"I'm so happy to have a UK Number 1 album with Diamonds. It came out in 2017, which feels like a lifetime ago," John said per eltonjohn.com after the album hit number one this January, an amazing 374 weeks after its release.

The album has been a constant presence since coming out in 2017. It's maintained its place in the Top 100 and regularly appears in the Top 40. Its recent climb to number one came after releasing the first cassette version.

Featuring beloved songs from almost five decades, "Diamonds" sparkles with favorites like "Your Song," the unforgettable "Tiny Dancer," the beloved "Candle in the Wind," and the fun duet "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" with Kiki Dee.

This success adds to John's impressive list of chart-toppers. He dominated in '73 with "Don't Shoot Me I'm Only The Piano Player" and "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road." The following year brought two more number ones: "Caribou" and "Greatest Hits."

His success continued over the decades. He topped charts with "Sleeping With The Past" in 1989, "The Very Best Of" in 1990, "Good Morning To The Night" in 2012, and "The Lockdown Sessions" in 2021.

While the album reached number seven in the U.S. Billboard charts, its recent UK success proves how much staying power these songs have. Even among today's new artists and modern sounds, Elton's music continues to resonate.