Enter Online: Sussex County Fair

The 2025 New Jersey State Fair’s Sussex Country Farm and Horse Show will be taking place August 1st to the 9th. This annual fair always has a wide variety of entertainment and activities for people to enjoy, there is truly something for everybody.

For anyone looking for good family-friendly activities, you can go to the fair’s circus show, pig races, petting zoo, custom carvings, or carnival. The carnival area will have a variety of rides that are good for a mix of ages, games, and fair foods.

Or maybe you’re someone who would want to spend the fair surrounded by more agriculture. The fair has you covered, as well. With their landscaping conservatory, rare heritage breeds educational center, flow and vegetable show, agricultural museum, livestock show, milking parlor, and the antique engine shed, there is enough educational entertainment to make you feel like you are getting in touch with the farm life.

If you are looking for more adrenaline-inducing activities, the Outdoor Entertainment Arena is the perfect spot for you. Here, you can see the bull riding show, woodsman competition, power racing, demolition derbies, monster truck shows, truck pulls, and tractor pulls.

There are also a variety of exhibits for art, photography, beekeeping, shows and competition events that will be taking place to help determine which horse will win this year’s show.

If all those fun activities and entertainment has got you hungry, don’t worry, the fair also has a wide array of vendors that are sure to satisfy your hunger. There will be over one hundred vendors selling food, drinks, clothing, pets up for adoption, souvenirs, and much more. Don’t miss this years’ annual New Jersey State Fair!

Tickets are available now at sussexcountyfairgrounds.org.

