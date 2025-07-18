ContestsEvents
Iron Chef Morimoto Opens 200-Seat Japanese Restaurant in Montclair

Master chef Masaharu Morimoto will open MM by Morimoto, a 12,779-square-foot dining spot in Montclair, New Jersey, this summer. The space includes a special sushi counter where guests watch chefs craft…

Josh Faiola

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 12: Chef Masaharu Morimoto attends Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival dinner presented by Capital One at Tavern On The Green on October 12, 2023 in New York City.

 (Photo by Chance Yeh/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

Master chef Masaharu Morimoto will open MM by Morimoto, a 12,779-square-foot dining spot in Montclair, New Jersey, this summer. The space includes a special sushi counter where guests watch chefs craft meals with fish flown in from Japan each day.

"I'm happy to officially open our doors in Montclair," said Morimoto per NorthJersey.com. "This restaurant showcases the premium ingredients and culinary techniques I am passionate about."

The kitchen mixes classic Japanese dishes with American steakhouse cooking. Guests pick from top cuts of Japanese and Australian Wagyu, prime steaks, and guest picks like crispy tuna pizza and fresh toro.

MM joins forces with Montclair Hospitality Group (MHG), which runs spots like Ani Ramen. "Montclair has incredible energy," said the chef per Forbes. "There is so much growth and passion for food."

For MHG's Luck Sarabhayavanija, this marks a big step. Ten years after starting his first spot in town, he brings a world-class chef to the area. The bar stocks fine wines, rare sakes, and mixed drinks with a twist.

You'll find MM at 193 Glenridge Ave.. Book your table through Resy as of July 16. Soon after doors open, they'll add take-home sushi sets to the menu.

Just a quick train ride from Manhattan, MM aims to draw food fans near and far. The spot fits right into Montclair's growing food scene, which keeps getting better each year.

