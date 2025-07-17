Things To Do in New Jersey This Weekend: July 18-July 20

From pickles and parades to yoga and beach bonfires, there are plenty of New Jersey weekend events to look forward to. Whether you're heading to the Rebel Sheep Wine Co. Pickle Festival, the White Meadow Lake Festival Days, or the Wellness on the Block Party, there's no shortage of fun. Add festive food trucks and bubbly brunches, and it's the perfect time to get out and celebrate summer across the Garden State.

Rebel Sheep Wine Co. Pickle Festival

What: Celebration of all things pickled

Celebration of all things pickled When: 3 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 19, and Sunday, July 20, 2025

3 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 19, and Sunday, July 20, 2025 Where: Stony Hill Farm Market, 15 North Road, Chester

Stony Hill Farm Market, 15 North Road, Chester Cost: $20 online advance sales or $25 at the gate

The Pickle Festival is a zesty celebration of all things pickled, featuring a full lineup of food, drinks, games, and live entertainment. Each ticket includes access to the event and one alcoholic beverage, with options such as pickle hard cider, to get the party started. Enjoy unique pickled foods and samples, shop for pickle-themed merchandise, compete in the pickle toss, and dance to live music. It's a quirky, flavorful experience for pickle lovers of all kinds.

White Meadow Lake Festival Days

What: A four-day celebration of good old-fashioned fun

A four-day celebration of good old-fashioned fun When: Thursday, July 17 through Sunday, July 20, 2025

Thursday, July 17 through Sunday, July 20, 2025 Where: White Meadow Lake Country, 100 White Meadow Road, Rockaway

White Meadow Lake Country, 100 White Meadow Road, Rockaway Cost: Free entrance, with food, beverages, and rides available for purchase

White Meadow Lake Festival Days is a beloved summer tradition that has been celebrated for over 40 years, bringing the community together for a weekend of family-friendly fun. The event features a lively parade and float contest, carnival rides, food vendors, games, and races, including the popular 5K and kayak and canoe competitions. Enjoy live DJ music, a sandcastle contest, volleyball, and the bustling MarketPlace. The festivities conclude with the crowning of Mr. White Meadow Lake and the spectacular Fireworks Finale.

Wellness on the Block Party

What: Free summer wellness festival

Free summer wellness festival When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 20, 2025

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 20, 2025 Where: 39 S. Fullerton Ave., Montclair

39 S. Fullerton Ave., Montclair Cost: Free

The Wellness on the Block Party, hosted by Rose Gold Wellness, is a free, family-friendly event celebrating health, community, and local businesses. Enjoy delicious bites from Silantro Lime Tacos Food Truck and treats from Sankofa Cafe while your kids explore crafts and participate in yoga in the Kids' Corner. The day features a full schedule of wellness classes, including yoga, Pilates, and dance. With local vendors, interactive activities, and something for all ages, it's a fun and energizing way to spend the day.

Other Events

From beachside bonfires to festive food trucks and bubbly brunches, the Jersey Shore has numerous fun ways to celebrate the weekend: