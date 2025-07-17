Target Set To Launch Two New Stores in New Jersey as Part of National Growth

NOVATO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 05: A view of a Target store on March 05, 2025 in Novato, California. Target CEO Brian Cornell said in a television interview that price increases due to US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Mexico could be seen on store shelves as early as this week.

Target plans to add stores in Flemington and West Orange, bringing its New Jersey presence to 53 sites. The move fits into a wider push across 22 states.

At 235 Prospect Ave., the West Orange site will span 150,000 square feet, significantly larger than standard stores. In contrast, the Flemington site at 325 Route 202 will take up 75,525 square feet of space.

Hunterdon County's first Target will open its doors this summer in Flemington. Shoppers can visit Monday to Saturday, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday hours run 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

"Shoppers continue to seek differentiated options and distinctive shopping experiences without sacrificing value, and Target has the scale, strategy, and capabilities to support all the ways consumers shop and engage with brands," said Brian Cornell, Target's chair and chief executive officer, in a press release.

Construction started last May at the West Orange spot, transforming an old Kmart in West Orange Plaza. The site, which shares space with Whole Foods, is expected to start business in Fall 2025.

Site selections were made after studying community needs, building specifications, and gaps between stores. A quick fact: most Americans can find a Target within 10 miles of home.

The chain aims to build 300 new spots by 2034. This fits their goal to boost sales by $15 billion through fresh stores and updates to current spots.

The growth touches many states. California gets four new spots. Florida and Texas each add six. North Carolina claims four, while South Carolina sees three additions. Both New York and Pennsylvania receive two stores.

Fresh designs and better pickup zones mark these new stores. Inside, shoppers will find more stuff to buy, from food to clothes to fun items.