George Harrison’s Full Solo Collection Comes to Vinyl for the First Time

Dark Horse Records has released George Harrison's "Let It Roll: Songs By George Harrison" on vinyl. The collection showcases his musical journey from 1970 to 2001, following his departure from the Beatles.

The two-disc vinyl set features 19 songs. Four of them topped Billboard's Hot 100: "My Sweet Lord," "What Is Life," "Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth)," and "Got My Mind Set On You." This release is significant for vinyl enthusiasts as it's the first time his complete post-Beatles work appears on high-quality vinyl.

The collection includes three live recordings from the 1971 Concert for Bangladesh at Madison Square Garden. These performances feature authentic versions of "While My Guitar Gently Weeps," "Something," and "Here Comes The Sun."

The songs are spread across four vinyl sides. Side A kicks off with "Got My Mind Set on You" and "Give Me Love." Side B contains "All Things Must Pass" and "Any Road." Side C features "What Is Life" and "When We Was Fab," while Side D wraps up with "Cheer Down" and "Isn't It A Pity."

Two soundtrack songs made it onto the album. There's "Cheer Down," which Harrison wrote with Tom Petty for Lethal Weapon 2 in 1989. Also included is his version of Bob Dylan's "I Don't Want To Do It" from the 1985 movie Porky's Revenge.

Originally released in 2009, this compilation came out after Harrison passed away. The vinyl version keeps the same song order while giving fans a new way to experience these beloved tracks.

The Concert for Bangladesh was a pioneering event as the first major charity concert in rock history. These live recordings demonstrate how Harrison used his music to support those in need.

