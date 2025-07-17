ContestsEvents
Connie Francis Dies at 87

Connie Francis, the classic pop star who had many hits in the late 1950s and early 1960s, has died. She was 87. Francis' death was confirmed by her publicist, Ron…

Singer Connie Francis, London Airport, August 1st 1962. (Photo by George Stroud/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Connie Francis, the classic pop star who had many hits in the late 1950s and early 1960s, has died. She was 87.

Francis' death was confirmed by her publicist, Ron Roberts. He wrote via Facebook, "It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness that I inform you of the passing of my dear friend Connie Francis last night. I know that Connie would approve that her fans are among the first to learn of this sad news. More details will follow later."

A cause of death was not disclosed.

Francis had a dominant hold on the charts during her peak career years. Of her 35 top 40 hits, 16 of them ranked in the top 10. Among her top 10 hits were 1957's "Who's Sorry Now," 1958's "My Happiness," 1959's "Lipstick on Your Collar," 1960's "Many Tears Ago," 1961's "Where the Boys Are," and 1962's "Second Hand Love" and "Vacation."

Francis scored two No. 1 hits with 1960's "My Heart Has a Mind of Its Own" and 1962's "Don't Break the Heart That Loves You."


Other classics from Francis included 1958's "Stupid Cupid" and 1962's "Pretty Little Baby," which went viral via TikTok and has been trending audio on the platform in 2025.

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
