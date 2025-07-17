Connie Francis Dies at 87

Connie Francis, the classic pop star who had many hits in the late 1950s and early 1960s, has died. She was 87.



Francis' death was confirmed by her publicist, Ron Roberts. He wrote via Facebook, "It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness that I inform you of the passing of my dear friend Connie Francis last night. I know that Connie would approve that her fans are among the first to learn of this sad news. More details will follow later."



A cause of death was not disclosed.



Francis had a dominant hold on the charts during her peak career years. Of her 35 top 40 hits, 16 of them ranked in the top 10. Among her top 10 hits were 1957's "Who's Sorry Now," 1958's "My Happiness," 1959's "Lipstick on Your Collar," 1960's "Many Tears Ago," 1961's "Where the Boys Are," and 1962's "Second Hand Love" and "Vacation."



Francis scored two No. 1 hits with 1960's "My Heart Has a Mind of Its Own" and 1962's "Don't Break the Heart That Loves You."