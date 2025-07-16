Newark Ice Cream Maker Nasto’s Hits 90-Year Milestone as Fourth Generation Steps In

From its base in Newark, Nasto's makes ice cream by the thousands of gallons, sending sweet treats to restaurants across New Jersey. For nine decades, this maker has shaped the state's food world.

"Nasto's is so Newark, it's got its own street," said Frank Nasto III per NewsBreak, speaking of their spot in the Ironbound district.

What started as one man pushing a cart of lemon ice has grown big. Now they craft Italian treats like tartufo, while adding new tastes, from green avocado scoops to dairy-free options that win over crowds.

They won't cut corners, no matter what. "If I have to raise the price a few pennies, I will, but I'm not gonna skimp on the chocolate," Nasto said about rising cocoa prices.

A fresh start waits in Woodbridge, where Nasto's kids plan their own shop. This marks the fourth wave of the family taking charge.

"You always have to adapt," Nasto said. "We began with Italian treats, but now we mix in Latin tastes, fruit blends."