Devo Releases Remastered Short Film With More On The Way

Devo has been celebrating 50 years of De-Evolution since their actual 50th anniversary in 2022 with touring and plenty of it. Now, ahead of another US leg of their celebration, this time co-headlining with The B-52's, Devo has brought their celebration to your home.

The band has now released an updated and restored version of their 1976 short film The Truth About De-Evolution. This new version of the video can be found on their YouTube channel here.

According to the description Devo put on the remastered upload, the film “captures the essence of DEVO’s avant-garde vision and pioneering commentary on society, technology, and de-evolution.”

When announcing the restored and updated film, Devo teased on their social media that there was more to come, stating, “More restored films and mind-melting content coming soon.”

Not only is the band starting to remaster older videos, short films, and who knows what else, but they also have a full-length documentary that will be released on Netflix on August 19th.

Tickets for Devo’s tour with The B-52's can be found at ticketmaster.com.