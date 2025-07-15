Barbra Streisand Extends Her Chart Records With New Album

There are very few artists who have bragging rights that live up to those of the one and only Barbra Streisand. And now, with the release of her newest album, those bragging rights have only gotten bigger and stronger.

The Brooklyn native Streisand released her 37th new full-length album in The Secret of Life: Partners Volume Two, on June 27th of this year, and with it came collaborations with artists that equal her legendary status. Some highlights include songs with Bob Dylan, Sting, and Paul McCartney, but that isn't the only big deal about the album.

The new full-length album debuted at number 31 on the Billboard 200 chart, giving Barbra Streisand her 55th album in the top 40 of that chart. She already had the record for most top-40 albums from a woman, but this pushed her claim to the throne even further out of reach. Not that it was close to begin with, considering Madonna and Aretha Franklin are tied for second place with only 26.

To put all of these numbers into perspective, the artist with the most top-40 albums is The Grateful Dead with 64, and the most top-40 albums for a man is a tie between Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra at 58. This leaves Barbra Streisand just four more albums shy of taking the crown as the solo artist with the most top-40 albums in general; something that, considering this is the one and only Babs we're talking about, could be reached before she retires from music.