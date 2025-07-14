Enter To Win: Doo Wop Summer

WMTR Classic Oldies is giving you the chance to enter to win a pair of tickets to Doo Wop Summer at the Carteret PAC on Thursday, August 7th!

The Carteret PAC is welcoming three legends of Doo Wop in Jimmy Gallagher, Joey Dee, and LaLa Brooks for an intimate evening with you!

Jimmy Gallagher was the original lead singer of The Passions. He is responsible for some of their early hits like "Just Want To Be With You" and "I Only Want You". Joey Dee is of Joey Dee and the Starliters fame and comes with the massive hit "Peppermint Twist". LaLa Brooks, the former lead singer of The Crystals contributed to their hits "Then He Kissed Me", "He's A Rebel", and "Da Doo Ron Ron". Also joining these legends with be the acapella quintet Classic Sounds.

Tickets are on sale now at carteretpac.com.

