Enter To Win: Doo Wop Summer

WMTR Classic Oldies is giving you the chance to enter to win a pair of tickets to Doo Wop Summer at the Carteret PAC on Thursday, August 7th!
The Carteret PAC is welcoming three legends of Doo Wop in Jimmy Gallagher, Joey Dee, and LaLa Brooks for an intimate evening with you!
Jimmy Gallagher was the original lead singer of The Passions. He is responsible for some of their early hits like "Just Want To Be With You" and "I Only Want You". Joey Dee is of Joey Dee and the Starliters fame and comes with the massive hit "Peppermint Twist". LaLa Brooks, the former lead singer of The Crystals contributed to their hits "Then He Kissed Me", "He's A Rebel", and "Da Doo Ron Ron". Also joining these legends with be the acapella quintet Classic Sounds.
Tickets are on sale now at carteretpac.com.
From 12:00am on 7/14/25 through 11:59pm on 7/20/25, enter the online entry form to be put in the running to win WMTR's online contest. Five random entrants will win a pair of tickets (2) to Doo Wop Summer at the Carteret PAC valued at $52.00 each, courtesy of Carteret PAC. Must be at least 18 years old and legal residents of the United States. Unless otherwise specified, listeners are eligible to win in station’s contests; a prize valued under $600 only once every seven (7) days and a prize valued at $600 or more, only once every thirty (30) days. Only one winner per household (whether related or not) is permitted in any contest. Otherwise, WMTR’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.