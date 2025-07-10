Things To Do in New Jersey This Weekend: July 11-July 13
From cinematic symphonies to candlelit tributes and rockin' tribute bands, the Jersey Shore is alive with music and magic this weekend. Don't miss the New Jersey Symphony's "How To Train Your Dragon in Concert," a glowing Candlelight Concerts tribute to Queen and The Beatles, or Captain Jack live at The Stone Pony. Add in beachside shows and festive fun, and there's something for everyone to enjoy.
How To Train Your Dragon in Concert
- What: New Jersey Symphony performs "How To Train Your Dragon"
- When: Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 2 p.m.
- Where: State Theatre New Jersey, 15 Livingston Ave., New Brunswick
- Cost: $72 to $132
Experience the magic of "How To Train Your Dragon" like never before with "How to Train Your Dragon in Concert." This beloved DreamWorks film will be screened in high definition while the New Jersey Symphony performs John Powell's Academy Award-nominated score live. Follow Hiccup and Toothless on their heartwarming, high-flying journey in a breathtaking blend of film and music. It's an epic, family-friendly adventure brought to life in a powerful and immersive concert setting.
Candlelight Concert: Tribute to Queen and The Beatles
- What: Multisensory music experience celebrating Queen and The Beatles
- When: Friday, July 11, 2025, at 7 p.m.
- Where: Pollak Theatre, 400 Cedar Ave., West Long Branch
- Cost: Tickets start at $45
Candlelight Concerts are bringing a one-of-a-kind musical experience to Long Branch with a tribute to Queen and The Beatles at Pollak Theatre. Surrounded by the soft glow of thousands of candles, audiences will hear iconic hits such as "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Here Comes the Sun," and "Yesterday" performed by a live string quartet. Presented by Fever Up, this enchanting series blends classical music and pop favorites in a stunning setting designed to inspire all ages.
Captain Jack: Billy Joel Tribute With Special Guest Aftermath
- What: Live music with Captain Jack
- When: Friday, July 11, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7)
- Where: The Stone Pony, 913 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park
- Cost: $22 Advance, $25 Day of the Show
Captain Jack is a premier Billy Joel tribute band playing at The Stone Pony, featuring some of the tristate area's finest musicians. Known for their high-energy performances and authentic arrangements, the band captures the spirit of a true Billy Joel concert with beloved hits, deep cuts, and rare album tracks. Every show is a celebration of Joel's legendary catalog, filled with passion, fan interaction, and musical precision.
Other Events
The Jersey Shore is bursting with summer fun this weekend, offering everything from beachfront concerts to festive holiday-themed activities. Whether you're soaking in live music at the water's edge or catching Santa on a paddleboard, there's something special for every age and interest. It's the perfect time to get outside and enjoy the coastal vibes:
- Band ON THE SAND: Sunday, July 13, 2025, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at West End Beach, West End Avenue, Long Branch
- The Jenny Barnes Band (Saturdays in the Park, Saturday Night Concert Series): Saturday, July 12, 2025, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Riley Park, 615 Main St., Bradley Beach
- Christmas in July: Santa Paddle: Saturday, July 12, 2025, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. W. Lake Ave., Spring Lake