Things To Do in New Jersey This Weekend: July 11-July 13

From cinematic symphonies to candlelit tributes and rockin' tribute bands, the Jersey Shore is alive with music and magic this weekend. Don't miss the New Jersey Symphony's "How To Train Your Dragon in Concert," a glowing Candlelight Concerts tribute to Queen and The Beatles, or Captain Jack live at The Stone Pony. Add in beachside shows and festive fun, and there's something for everyone to enjoy.

How To Train Your Dragon in Concert

What: New Jersey Symphony performs "How To Train Your Dragon"

New Jersey Symphony performs "How To Train Your Dragon" When: Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 2 p.m.

Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 2 p.m. Where: State Theatre New Jersey, 15 Livingston Ave., New Brunswick

State Theatre New Jersey, 15 Livingston Ave., New Brunswick Cost: $72 to $132

Experience the magic of "How To Train Your Dragon" like never before with "How to Train Your Dragon in Concert." This beloved DreamWorks film will be screened in high definition while the New Jersey Symphony performs John Powell's Academy Award-nominated score live. Follow Hiccup and Toothless on their heartwarming, high-flying journey in a breathtaking blend of film and music. It's an epic, family-friendly adventure brought to life in a powerful and immersive concert setting.

Candlelight Concert: Tribute to Queen and The Beatles

What: Multisensory music experience celebrating Queen and The Beatles

Multisensory music experience celebrating Queen and The Beatles When: Friday, July 11, 2025, at 7 p.m.

Friday, July 11, 2025, at 7 p.m. Where: Pollak Theatre, 400 Cedar Ave., West Long Branch

Pollak Theatre, 400 Cedar Ave., West Long Branch Cost: Tickets start at $45

Candlelight Concerts are bringing a one-of-a-kind musical experience to Long Branch with a tribute to Queen and The Beatles at Pollak Theatre. Surrounded by the soft glow of thousands of candles, audiences will hear iconic hits such as "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Here Comes the Sun," and "Yesterday" performed by a live string quartet. Presented by Fever Up, this enchanting series blends classical music and pop favorites in a stunning setting designed to inspire all ages.

Captain Jack: Billy Joel Tribute With Special Guest Aftermath

What: Live music with Captain Jack

Live music with Captain Jack When: Friday, July 11, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7)

Friday, July 11, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7) Where: The Stone Pony, 913 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park

The Stone Pony, 913 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park Cost: $22 Advance, $25 Day of the Show

Captain Jack is a premier Billy Joel tribute band playing at The Stone Pony, featuring some of the tristate area's finest musicians. Known for their high-energy performances and authentic arrangements, the band captures the spirit of a true Billy Joel concert with beloved hits, deep cuts, and rare album tracks. Every show is a celebration of Joel's legendary catalog, filled with passion, fan interaction, and musical precision.

