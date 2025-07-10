Rick Springfield’s $580,000 Gold Coin Collection Goes Up for Auction

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 18: Rick Springfield performs onstage during Keep Memory Alive Hosts Star-Studded Lineup At 26th Annual Power Of Love Gala at MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Pop star Rick Springfield is putting his rare gold coins up for auction at Stack's Bowers Galleries during their 2025 Summer Global Showcase. The two-week event takes place from late August through early September in Costa Mesa, California.

Two remarkable pieces highlight this collection: a rare 1879 Four-Dollar Gold Stella worth $230,000 and a beautiful 1907 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle valued at $350,000. These pieces represent important moments in American coin-making history.

"We are the stewards of these historical items for a period in time," said Springfield.

Stack's Bowers will feature special displays during their summer showcase. The well-known auction house has handled collections from famous collectors like Q. David Bowers and Richard Jewell.

The U.S. Mint made only a handful of Gold Stellas as test pieces. The Saint-Gaudens coin represents a major shift, when U.S. coin designs underwent big changes in the early twentieth century.

Winners of these mint-condition coins will also receive two VIP passes to see Springfield perform at any upcoming show. This bonus perk could draw both music lovers and coin collectors.

While his coins head to auction, the "Jessie's Girl" hitmaker continues touring across America. His tour includes 1980s stars John Waite, Wang Chung, Paul Young, and John Cafferty.

This special sale connects the music and coin collecting communities. The auction house will market these pieces through their regular channels to reach both audiences.