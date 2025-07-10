Bob Dylan Sets Fall Tour Dates Across Europe, UK, and Ireland

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 12: Musician Bob Dylan performs onstage during the 17th Annual Critics’ Choice Movie Awards held at The Hollywood Palladium on January 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.

Bob Dylan kicks off his "Rough and Rowdy Ways" shows on October 16 in Helsinki, hitting stages throughout three regions. The legendary musician's journey runs until late November.

He'll play for fans in Stockholm and Copenhagen as he makes his way through northern Europe. The tour then heads south for shows in Brussels, Paris, and Amsterdam. His UK run begins November 7 in Brighton, followed by performances in Swansea, Coventry, Leeds, and Glasgow.

Ireland hosts the tour's final shows. After two nights in Belfast and Killarney, Dylan wraps things up in Dublin on November 25. Fans can find the full schedule and ticket information on Dylan's website.

The tour, which started in Milwaukee back in 2021, has been such a hit with fans that organizers have extended it into 2025.

These concerts showcase his thirty-ninth album. Breaking with his usual approach, he's moved away from playing his biggest hits to focus on his 2020 release.

Earlier this year, Dylan played fifty shows across America. The biggest change? Anton Fig now handles drumming duties, taking over from Jim Keltner.

The setlist stays pretty much the same each night. New songs blend with old classics - including both "Watching The River Flow" and "When I Paint My Masterpiece."

Before heading to Europe, Dylan joins Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival from late July through mid-September.