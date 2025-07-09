NJIT Kicks Off $6.5M Renovation of Historic 1909 Yellow Cab Building in Newark

Work begins to restore a piece of Newark's past as NJIT tackles the old Yellow Cab Building on Sussex Street. Built in 1909, this structure marked the start of the city's first taxi service under Ernest Miller's watch.

"The end result is that we're going to have a building that looks exactly the same as it is but in a new state of existence," said architect Dom Diaz per the Jersey Digs.

Time hasn't been kind to the structure. Diaz points out the damage: "There were holes in the roof, deteriorated plywood, deteriorated joists, the terracotta facade, cornice, and brick parapet were in a dilapidated state."

At just 24, Miller started small with eight cars. His vision grew into something much bigger. By 1929, his Parmalee System put wheels on streets across Chicago, New York, and Pittsburgh, with 30,000 drivers at the wheel.

Edward Warren's design stands out in the James Street Commons Historic District. His terracotta work caught eyes back then, and soon, exact copies will bring that same flair back to life.

The 1920s saw Yellow Cab set new standards. Sharp-dressed drivers steered Willys-Knight cars through city streets. A mile cost 50 cents, while Atlantic City trips ran $50 by 1943.

Public Service bought the company in 1930, aiming to control New Jersey's taxi world. But Miller had moved on by then, heading to New York's Yellow Taxi in 1926. His story ended at 45.

One puzzle remains unsolved. The big windows from old photos disappeared under cement blocks years ago. For now, NJIT uses decals to keep the walls clean.

Nicaury Miller of the Landmarks Commission sees promise in NJIT's plans. "Usually we get individuals who want to knock it down and put something else, so we appreciate that you want to maintain the integrity and the historic aspects of this building."