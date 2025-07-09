Coppola Kicks Off Six-City Movie Tour Starting in Red Bank

At the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, film master Francis Ford Coppola starts his six-city screening tour of Megalopolis on July 20. According to NJ.com, he stated, "This is the way Megalopolis was meant to be seen, in a large venue, with a crowd and followed by intense interactive discussions about the future."

The 86-year-old put $120 million from his own pocket into the project. Box offices worldwide brought in $14.3 million. Stars Adam Driver, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Giancarlo Esposito lead the cast.

After each screening, viewers will join talks about what lies ahead for society. The director insists on theater viewings only: no streaming or DVD options exist. He wants the public to watch it on the big screen.

Following its May showing at Cannes, the film hit theaters last September. Red Bank tickets cost between $39.85 and $168.60.

His work has earned him five Academy Awards. Standouts like The Godfather, Apocalypse Now, and The Conversation mark his path. In 2010, he got the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award. This spring, the American Film Institute gave him their top honor for lifetime work.

The script sat in his mind since the 1970s. A powerhouse cast fills the screen: Aubrey Plaza, Laurence Fishburne, Talia Shire, Jon Voight, Shia LaBeouf, Jason Schwartzman, Kathryn Hunter, Chloe Fineman, and Grace VanderWaal bring the story to life.