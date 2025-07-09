Camden’s 291-Year-Old Benjamin Cooper Tavern Gets $4M To Become Revolution Museum

A $4 million makeover will transform the Benjamin Cooper Tavern into southern New Jersey's newest American Revolution Museum. Work starts now and should wrap up by mid-2026. The cash flows from a mix of government sources.

"I fought to deliver $500,000 in federal funding to restore the Benjamin Cooper Tavern and turn it into a historical site that will help future generations learn more about our nation's history," said Congressman Donald Norcross per Insider NJ.

Standing since 1734, this structure ranks among Camden's oldest. British troops seized it during 1777-1778, and its walls witnessed two fierce Revolutionary War clashes.

"The Benjamin Cooper Tavern is one of Camden City's most significant historic sites, so it is imperative that we preserve it for generations to come," said Commissioner Jeffrey Nash per Camden County.

The New Jersey Historic Trust put up $1.34 million, with state coffers adding $675,000 more. A 2012 fire left the building's roof and top floor in bad shape, needing major fixes.

Once open, visitors will see exhibits about the Battle of Gloucester. The museum will shine a light on how African Americans, Latino Americans, and Native Americans shaped the Revolution. A new community space will host events, while cyclists and walkers can start their trips on the 33-mile Camden County Circuit Trail here.

"As many know, the Coopers have a long history in Camden. The Coopers were prominent business owners and dominated the early ferry service between Camden and Philadelphia," said Mayor Vic Carstarphen, according to WHYY.

The project still needs $1.5 million to fix the upper floor and grounds. Jack O'Byrne of the Camden Historical Society thinks work might stretch past America's big birthday in 2026.