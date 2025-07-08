On July 7, 2025, The Beatles Story Museum in Liverpool celebrated Ringo Starr's 85th birthday by revealing a new peace sign cast from the drummer's own hand. The event lined up with Starr's yearly Peace and Love celebration.

Kids from St. Silas CE Primary School joined local fans at the packed event. The bronze piece matches its California twin - an 800-pound sculpture standing in Beverly Hills.

Birthday wishes reached far and wide, even going beyond Earth when NASA sent messages to astronauts on the Space Station. This noon tradition started simply in 2008 at Chicago's Hard Rock Café.

What started as one event now reaches across six continents. People gather in LA, NYC, Tokyo, Sydney, Moscow, and Buenos Aires every July 7th to share peace.

Through the Lotus Foundation, full-sized copies of the hand help youth programs. Money goes to kids dealing with home violence, homeless youth, and veterans struggling with PTSD and addiction.

At the Royal Albert Dock location, The Beatles Story Museum brings in countless guests. Many stop to share noon-time messages, joining millions worldwide in the celebration.

Previous birthdays combined music with purpose. When Starr hit 80, fans joined an online benefit. Their gifts supported Black Lives Matter, MusiCares, and clean water projects.