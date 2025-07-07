Led Zeppelin Played Their Last Show 45 Years Ago in West Berlin

Led Zeppelin performed their final show with John Bonham at West Berlin's Eissporthalle on July 7, 1980. The concert wrapped up their European tour supporting "In Through the Out Door."

The band had planned North American shows for that fall, but destiny stepped in. Tragedy struck on September 25, 1980, when their 32-year-old drummer died at Jimmy Page's house after consuming a staggering 40 shots of vodka.

When Bonham didn't show up for practice that morning, something was clearly wrong. The band's manager and bassist found him dead. Plant said per American Songwriter, "When we lost John, we agreed unanimously that that was that."

The band broke up in December 1980. They released a heartfelt statement: "We wish it to be known that the loss of our dear friend... have led us to decide that we could not continue as we were."

Plant had to make a tough decision afterward - keep going or take a break. His best friend's death turned his musical world upside down, making him rethink everything.

While they got together for occasional shows after 1980, including Live Aid in 1985 and various tribute concerts with different drummers, the original four never played together again after that night in Berlin.