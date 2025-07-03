Things To Do in New Jersey This Weekend: July 4-July 6

From beachside festivals to star-studded concerts, New Jersey is packed with ways to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend. Oceanfest in Long Branch, Jason Derulo in Atlantic City, and a rock-filled night with Counting Crows and The Gaslight Anthem are just a few highlights. With local fireworks, parades, and family fun around the state, there's no shortage of ways to engage in patriotic activities this holiday.

Oceanfest at Long Branch

What: Family-friendly Independence Day celebration at the beach

Family-friendly Independence Day celebration at the beach When: Friday, July 4, 2025, from 1 to 9 p.m.

Friday, July 4, 2025, from 1 to 9 p.m. Where: Long Branch Promenade & Great Lawn, 1 Ocean Blvd., Long Branch

Long Branch Promenade & Great Lawn, 1 Ocean Blvd., Long Branch Cost: Free admission; vendors will have items available for purchase

Oceanfest at Long Branch is one of the largest Fourth of July celebrations on the Jersey Shore, attracting thousands of locals and tourists to the beautiful Long Branch boardwalk. The day features live music, food vendors, arts and crafts, beach activities, exhibits, and shows, with a family-friendly atmosphere that combines the New Jersey seaside with this great summer tradition. Oceanfest culminates with fireworks celebrating 250 years of freedom, concluding a day of entertainment, culture, and community celebration.

Counting Crows: "The Complete Sweets! Tour" With The Gaslight Anthem

What: Live Counting Crows concert

Live Counting Crows concert When: Saturday, July 5, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 5, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Where: Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City

Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City Cost: Tickets start at $69

Don't miss a powerful night of alternative rock as Counting Crows bring "The Complete Sweets! Tour" to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. With timeless hits such as "Mr. Jones," "Round Here," and "Accidentally In Love," Counting Crows continues to inspire generations. Joining them are New Jersey's own The Gaslight Anthem, adding their signature blend of grit and emotion. This unforgettable summer concert pairs iconic songwriting with raw energy, promising fans a night of rock magic along the Atlantic City shoreline.

Jason Derulo

What: Live concert with Jason Derulo

Live concert with Jason Derulo When: Friday, July 4, 2025, at 8 p.m.

Friday, July 4, 2025, at 8 p.m. Where: Ovation Hall, Ocean Casino Resort, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City

Ovation Hall, Ocean Casino Resort, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City Cost: Tickets start at $72

Multi-Platinum artist Jason Derulo brings his electrifying blend of R&B and pop to Ovation Hall in Atlantic City. Known for hits including "Whatcha Say," "Ridin' Solo," "Talk Dirty," and "Want to Want Me," Derulo rose to fame after writing for stars such as Lil Wayne and Pitbull. Since his 2010 debut, he's delivered seven Top 10 singles and become a global sensation.

Other Events

Celebrate Independence Day with some of New Jersey's most beloved Fourth of July traditions. From vibrant fireworks along the shore to patriotic parades and full-day festivals, communities across the state are marking the holiday with family-friendly fun and hometown pride: