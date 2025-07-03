NJ Shopper Wins $1 Million From Wegmans Scratch-Off Ticket

Hand holding a quarter on a scratcher ticket with a pile of bills on top

A Bridgewater shopper struck gold with a $20 scratch-off ticket from Wegmans. The million-dollar win came from playing 100X Cash Blitz on June 24.

The winning ticket came from the Route 202 South store. Players have claimed two of the three top prizes since the game started last August.

After taxes, the winner can pick $602,300 in cash now or get the full million spread out. State lottery officials checked and confirmed both the sale and win.

Besides the big prizes, 100X Cash Blitz offers smaller wins between $30 and $5,000. The first million-dollar ticket turned up at a small shop in Lincoln Park.

One grand prize ticket stays hidden somewhere in New Jersey. State stores keep selling tickets to hopeful players.

This win puts the Somerset County store in an elite group. Each $20 ticket might hold that final jackpot.