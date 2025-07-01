Sun Records, McIntosh Team Up to Release 18-Track Johnny Cash Album of Rare Recordings

Headshot of American country singer Johnny Cash (1932 – 2003) singing on stage in a still from the film, ‘Johnny Cash – The Man, His World, His Music,’ directed by Robert Elfstrom, 1969.

In a surprising team-up, Sun Records and McIntosh have released "McIntosh Sessions Volume 2: Pure Johnny Cash" - a vinyl collection bringing fresh life to hidden studio recordings from the Man in Black.

"Sam Phillips had a way of capturing lightning in a bottle, and these early recordings of Johnny Cash perfectly exemplify that. Remastering them in high fidelity is a way of honoring that legacy with the care it deserves," said Chase Gregory, Senior Director A&R + Sync at Sun Records, to RTTNews.

Stretched across four vinyl sides, the album features hits like "Train of Love" alongside "I Walk the Line." Listeners will find treasures like "Come In Stranger," "Sugartime," and the heartfelt "Home Of The Blues."

The tale begins in a small Memphis studio back in the 1950s. Phillips ran a welcoming studio where musicians could record their songs for a modest fee - a basic setup that struck gold repeatedly.

These recordings capture real, unfiltered moments. No touch-ups. No studio magic. Just musicians giving it their all at 706 Union Avenue, where music history was made.

To complement this release, McIntosh created a custom Sun Records MTI100 Integrated Turntable. This all-in-one system combines a turntable, amplifier, and preamplifier with modern Bluetooth capability.

Through these raw takes, fans can glimpse behind the scenes. Each song shows off the creative energy that filled those historic recording sessions, helping shape 1950s American music.