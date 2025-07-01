Bats Come to the Rescue: Local Predator Takes on New Jersey’s Spotted Lanternfly Problem

Bats in New Jersey munch on spotted lanternflies, a Rutgers University study shows. This finding might solve the state's pest troubles.

"Most recently, we've discovered that they are eating the spotted lanternfly," said Erin McHale, a PhD candidate, per News 12 New Jersey.

Scientists spotted this connection in bat waste. Each night, these winged hunters catch bugs by the thousands. Their appetite makes them perfect allies against unwanted insects.

The State Department of Agriculture first warned about these pests. Crops and vineyards faced threats from the spotted menace.

The team found proof in bat droppings. Their tests showed bits of spotted lanternflies mixed in the waste.

Want to fight these pests? Put up a bat house. It's a chemical-free fix that works with nature, not against it.

These bugs first showed up in New Jersey not long ago. Since then, they've caused big problems for those who grow grapes and other crops.

Think of bats as night-shift pest control. One bat swoops through the dark and snatches up to 3,000 insects before dawn breaks.

For worried farmers, this news shines bright. Mother Nature often holds the key to fixing problems she didn't start.